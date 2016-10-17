FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump to propose five-year lobbying ban on ex-executive branch officials
October 17, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 10 months ago

Trump to propose five-year lobbying ban on ex-executive branch officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears on a video screen as he holds a rally with supporters in Bangor, Maine, U.S. October 15, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday will propose a five-year ban on executive branch officials lobbying after they leave government if he is elected, according to excerpts of a speech on fixing ethics problems in Washington.

Trump also will say he plans to ask Congress to impose its own five-year ban on former lawmakers and their staff lobbying as well as set a lifetime ban on senior executive branch officials lobbying for foreign governments.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

