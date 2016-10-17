Trump to propose five-year lobbying ban on ex-executive branch officials

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday will propose a five-year ban on executive branch officials lobbying after they leave government if he is elected, according to excerpts of a speech on fixing ethics problems in Washington.
Trump also will say he plans to ask Congress to impose its own five-year ban on former lawmakers and their staff lobbying as well as set a lifetime ban on senior executive branch officials lobbying for foreign governments.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler