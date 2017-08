Defense Intelligence Agency director U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington February 4, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn the job of national security adviser, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a senior Trump official.

The official would not say whether Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has officially accepted the job, according to AP.