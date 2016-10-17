Trump foundation stops fundraising in New York state

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as his son-in-law Jared Kushner (L), daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign event at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, U.S., June 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's charitable foundation has stopped fundraising in New York state, the state attorney general's office said on Monday, weeks after the office warned that a failure to do so would constitute a "continuing fraud."

The Donald J. Trump Foundation also received an extension to file financial paperwork with the state, a spokesman for the attorney general's office said in a phone interview.

The Trump campaign said in a statement: “The Trump Foundation is cooperating with the Office of the NY AG in its investigation of the Foundation and, given the scope of the NY AG’s requests, is working with the NY AG to respond in a reasonable and timely manner."

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman warned the group last month that it was in violation of a state law requiring charitable organizations that solicit outside donations to register with the office's Charities Bureau.

The organization has been under increased scrutiny following reports in the Washington Post suggesting possible improprieties within the small-scale nonprofit organization.

Trump's campaign has suggested that the probe launched by Schneiderman, a Democrat, was politically motivated.

Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in the Nov. 8 election, also has ties to a charitable organization, the Clinton Foundation. Trump has called it a "pay-to-play" operation in which the former secretary of state and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, rewarded big donors to the foundation with political access.

There has been no evidence that foreign donors to the foundation obtained favors from the State Department while Clinton headed the agency. While some donors were able to obtain meetings with her or senior State Department officials, Clinton has said the fact that they had donated to the foundation did not play a role in her decision to meet with them.