Trump says he doesn't want House Speaker Ryan's support: Fox News

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want House Speaker Paul Ryan's support after Ryan broke with the Republican presidential nominee over a leaked recording of Trump making lewd comments about women.

"I don’t want his support, I don’t care about his support," Trump said, according to excerpts of an interview with Fox News.

Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, told party lawmakers on Monday he would not campaign for Trump and would instead concentrate on retaining Republican control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.