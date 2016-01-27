FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says: 'Most likely I won't be doing the debate' on Fox News
#U.S. Elections
January 26, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Trump says: 'Most likely I won't be doing the debate' on Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, United States, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “most likely I won’t be doing the debate” on Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night.

The billionaire businessman made the comment at a news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa, as the nomination race nears its first contest, the Iowa caucuses, on Monday.

Trump has been engaged in a public spat with Fox News since a debate last August in which he said he was subject to unfair questioning by moderator Megyn Kelly.

“Let’s see how much money Fox makes without me in the debate,” Trump told the news conference.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

