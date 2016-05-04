Trump expects to raise $1 billion with Republican Party: NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably work with the Republican National Committee to raise $1 billion to beat likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
“We’re going to try and raise over a billion dollars which is what’s going to be necessary. The Democrats maybe will get as high as two billion dollars,” Trump said in an interview with NBC Nightly News.
