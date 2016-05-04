FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump expects to raise $1 billion with Republican Party: NBC
#Politics
May 4, 2016 / 11:07 PM / a year ago

Trump expects to raise $1 billion with Republican Party: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump walks past a teleprompter as he departs after delivering a foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, United States, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably work with the Republican National Committee to raise $1 billion to beat likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

“We’re going to try and raise over a billion dollars which is what’s going to be necessary. The Democrats maybe will get as high as two billion dollars,” Trump said in an interview with NBC Nightly News.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse

