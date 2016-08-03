FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump campaign says it raised $80 million in July: statement
August 3, 2016 / 3:07 PM / a year ago

Trump campaign says it raised $80 million in July: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign took in $80 million last month, leaving it with $74 million in cash on hand ahead of the Nov. 8 election, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Of the $80 million raised in July, $64 million was from donations that included matching donations from Trump, it said. Another roughly $16 million was from 20 fundraisers cohosted with the Republican National Committee, the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley

