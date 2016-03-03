FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S. Elections
March 3, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Trump to fundraise for campaign if he wins Republican nomination: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who has self-funded his primary campaign, would turn to donors in the general election if he wins the party’s nomination, CNN reported on Thursday.

Citing a unnamed source familiar with the plan, CNN said Trump and his staff have told some individuals, including potential donors, that he would begin to raise funds as soon as he secures the nomination.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)

