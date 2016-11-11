FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
France's Hollande to seek clarity from Trump in Friday phone call
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 9 months ago

France's Hollande to seek clarity from Trump in Friday phone call

France's President Francois Hollande (R) and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian review troops as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice day, 98 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2016.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he hoped U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would clarify his position on issues including conflicts in Syria and Ukraine and Iran's nuclear deal when the two men talk by phone later in the day.

"My duty is to make sure we have the best possible relations with the United States, but a relation that is based on frankness and clarity," Hollande told France 2 television.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
