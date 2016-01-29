Huckabee says he will attend Trump event for veterans in Iowa: CNN

U.S. Republican presidential candidate former Governor Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Huckabee Huddle" campaign event at the Marshalltown Senior Citizens Center in Marshalltown, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, said on Thursday he will attend an event for military veterans being organized in Iowa by Republican front-runner Donald Trump, CNN reported.

New York businessman Trump, who is involved in a spat with Fox News, has vowed to skip Thursday night’s Republican presidential debate hosted by the network and instead has said he will hold an event to benefit military veterans.

CNN said Huckabee would participate in the Republican debate first and then go to Trump’s event.

