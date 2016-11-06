By Emily Stephenson
| RENO, Nevada
RENO, Nevada Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off the stage by security agents at a campaign event in Reno on Saturday after a perceived threat in the crowd.
Two security agents grabbed Trump by the shoulders and rushed him back stage. The threat was unclear, but a man near the front of the crowd was pounced on by other security agents.
TV video showed the man being escorted away by a group of police officers, with his hands behind his back.
Trump returned to the stage a few minutes later to continue his rally speech, three days before Tuesday's election.
"We will never be stopped," Trump said.
