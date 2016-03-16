FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump predicts riots if denied Republican presidential nomination: CNN interview
March 16, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

Trump predicts riots if denied Republican presidential nomination: CNN interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after being introduced at a campaign rally at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Florida, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, fresh off a string of election victories, said on Wednesday he was confident he would get enough delegates to win his party’s nomination and warned of unrest if it were denied to him.

Trump, in an interview with CNN, said if he got a large number of delegates yet was denied the nomination: “I don’t think you can say that we don’t get it automatically. I think you’d have riots. I think you’d have riots. I‘m representing many, many millions of people.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

