FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump warns Republicans against pushing a third-party candidate
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 21, 2016 / 7:23 PM / a year ago

Trump warns Republicans against pushing a third-party candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Donald Trump points out a protester during a campaign rally at the downtown Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Monday warned Republicans against backing a third-party candidate should he win the party’s nomination, saying doing so would hand the election to the Democrats.

“Democrats are going to win almost certainly,” Trump said at a news conference in commenting on the prospects of Republicans trying to coalesce around a third-party candidate to prevent him from winning office. “You can’t be that spiteful because you would destroy the country.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Emily Flitter and Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.