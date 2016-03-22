Trump warns Republicans against pushing a third-party candidate

Donald Trump points out a protester during a campaign rally at the downtown Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Monday warned Republicans against backing a third-party candidate should he win the party’s nomination, saying doing so would hand the election to the Democrats.

“Democrats are going to win almost certainly,” Trump said at a news conference in commenting on the prospects of Republicans trying to coalesce around a third-party candidate to prevent him from winning office. “You can’t be that spiteful because you would destroy the country.”