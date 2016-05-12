Trump says he had very good meeting with Ryan: Fox News

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon, U.S. on May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he had a “very, very good meeting” with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday to try to patch up differences on policy proposals and the tone of his insurgent campaign.

“I thought it was really a very, very good meeting. I think Paul felt the same way and everybody else did also,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to be broadcast Thursday night on Fox News.

“I don’t mind going through a little bit of a slow process. It’s a very big subject. We have a lot of things. I think for the most part we agree on a lot of different items,” Trump said.