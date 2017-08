A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 17, 2016.

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump responded to the killing of three police officers in Louisiana on Sunday by renewing his call for greater leadership and "law and order."

"We grieve for the officers killed in Baton Rouge today. How many law enforcement and people have to die because of a lack of leadership in our country?" Trump, the party's presumptive presidential nominee posted on Facebook. "We demand law and order."