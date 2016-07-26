FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Trump pledges reforms at Veterans Administration if elected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 26, 2016 / 3:04 PM / a year ago

Trump pledges reforms at Veterans Administration if elected

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to turn a scandal involving the Veterans Administration to his political advantage on Tuesday, pledging to war veterans that he would clean up a mess he blamed on Washington politicians.

"Our debt to you is eternal," Trump told a gathering of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Yet our politicians have totally failed you."

The 2014 VA scandal revolved around long wait times for patients and other negligent activities. Trump spoke shortly after the crowd heard from Bob McDonald, President Barack Obama's secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The scandal fits in with Trump's effort to portray himself as a political outsider dedicated to fixing the problems left by Washington special interests.

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. July 26, 2016.Chris Keane

"The VA scandals that have occurred are widespread and totally inexcusable," he said.

Trump is on his first campaign swing with his vice presidential running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, after they were nominated last week at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Slideshow (6 Images)

They made two stops in North Carolina, a state that could be crucial to their chances in the Nov. 8 election.

The New York real estate developer pledged to set up a White House hot line for a ranking official to keep track of reform efforts in the VA to ensure they are carried out.

If a problem cannot get solved, he said, "I will pick up the phone personally and get it completed and get it taken care of."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.