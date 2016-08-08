FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump would freeze new federal regulations, revive Keystone: speech
#Business News
August 8, 2016 / 11:29 AM / a year ago

Trump would freeze new federal regulations, revive Keystone: speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire August 6, 2016.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would impose a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations and revive Transcanada's Keystone pipeline project, according to an outline of an economic speech Monday obtained by Reuters.

Trump's proposals include measures to simplify taxes for everyone and dramatically reduce the income tax and to "remove bureaucrats who only know how to kill jobs; replace them with experts who know how to create jobs," according to the outline.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
