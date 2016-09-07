Trump raises about $90 million in August

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to supporters through a bullhorn during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio, U.S., September 5, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump raised about $90 million in August in his campaign for the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election against Democrat Hillary Clinton, his campaign said on Wednesday.

The fundraising totals, first reported by Fox News, did not include a breakdown of how much of the total the New York real estate mogul contributed to his own campaign. Trump said at a rally on Tuesday that he himself contributed a lot of the money to his campaign in August.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard his plane as he travels between campaign stops in Ohio, U.S. September 5, 2016. Mike Segar

Clinton, who raised $143 million in the same time period, has consistently outraised Trump, allowing her to spend more widely on expensive television advertisements.

Clinton has also built a vastly larger campaign payroll, spending millions more than Trump to hire staff around the country that will be the backbone of her efforts to get people to turn out and vote.

In July, Trump took in $80 million.

Trump, a former reality TV star who has never held elected office, has already defied precedent in campaign spending. During the primary, he was outspent by many of his Republican rivals but was able to leverage free media coverage to secure the party's presidential nomination.

But Republican supporters have warned that he may not be able to replicate the winning formula in the general election, when turning out less-engaged voters is a key piece of victory.

Trump did not begin fundraising with intensity until June.

Clinton began August with $58 million, compared to Trump who started the month with $38 million.