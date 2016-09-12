FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health an issue in presidential race after Clinton illness: Trump
September 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Health an issue in presidential race after Clinton illness: Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that health is an issue in the campaign after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, revealed she had pneumonia, and he said he would soon release detailed health information of his own.

"I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we'll be seeing her at the debate," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.

Asked if the health of the candidates was an issue, Trump said: "I think it's an issue. In fact ... this last week I took a physical and .... when the numbers come in I'll be releasing very, very specific numbers."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

