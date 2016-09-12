Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives before the start of the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S. September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that health is an issue in the campaign after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, revealed she had pneumonia, and he said he would soon release detailed health information of his own.

"I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we'll be seeing her at the debate," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.

Asked if the health of the candidates was an issue, Trump said: "I think it's an issue. In fact ... this last week I took a physical and .... when the numbers come in I'll be releasing very, very specific numbers."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)