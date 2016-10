WASHINGTON Donald Trump has given $10 million of his personal money to his presidential campaign in an effort to boost his White House bid 11 days before the Nov. 8 election, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal, citing two advisers, said the Republican presidential nominee wired the money on Friday morning. A Fox News reporter said Trump told him he would give $10 million to the campaign on Friday.

