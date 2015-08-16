FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he'd deport undocumented immigrants as U.S. president
#Politics
August 16, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Trump says he'd deport undocumented immigrants as U.S. president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media before heading over the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential contender Donald Trump would deport all undocumented immigrants and rescind U.S. President Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration if he is elected to the White House, he said in an interview with NBC News that will air on Sunday.

“We’re going to keep the families together, but they have to go,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” according to an excerpt released on Saturday.

Asked by host Chuck Todd about illegal immigrants who might have nowhere else to go, Trump said: ”We will work with them.

“They have to go ... we either have a country, or we don’t have a country,” he added.

Trump, 69, also said in the interview he would need to rescind Obama’s executive orders on immigration, including one that protects from deportation the children of parents who came to the country illegally.

The real estate mogul and television personality, who has rocketed to the top of opinion polls among the 17 Republican contenders, has aroused controversy with his provocative comments on illegal immigration, including describing some undocumented migrants from Mexico as criminals and rapists.

There are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
