Clinton to resume campaigning on Thursday, 'details to come'
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who is recuperating from pneumonia, plans to resume campaigning on Thursday, her spokesman said.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he has opened an investigation into the Donald J. Trump Foundation to make sure the Republican presidential candidate's charity is complying with laws governing charities in New York, Politico reported on Tuesday.
"We have been looking into the Trump Foundation to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York," Politico quoted Schneiderman, a Democrat, as telling CNN.
WASHINGTON It was classic Hillary Clinton, ignoring medical advice and attending a ceremony on a sultry New York City day while battling pneumonia - a decision ex-aides and other associates speculated was rooted in her longstanding desire to prove that women can compete in the male-dominated world of politics.
A British tourist who caused a security scare at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Las Vegas in June by trying to grab a gun from a police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of illegal weapon possession and disorderly conduct, court papers showed.