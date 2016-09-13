Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes his way through a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he has opened an investigation into the Donald J. Trump Foundation to make sure the Republican presidential candidate's charity is complying with laws governing charities in New York, Politico reported on Tuesday.

"We have been looking into the Trump Foundation to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York," Politico quoted Schneiderman, a Democrat, as telling CNN.

