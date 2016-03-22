Trump vows strong ties with Israel if elected president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump vowed on Monday to pursue a strong U.S. alliance with Israel if elected president in November and said he would resist any attempt by the United Nations to impose its will on the Jewish state.

In a speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Trump said he would side with Israel, a close U.S. ally, in any negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“The Palestinians must come to the table knowing that the bond between the United States and Israel is unbreakable,” he said.

“They must come to the table willing and able to stop the terror being committed on a daily basis against Israel and they must come to the table willing to accept that Israel is a Jewish state and it will forever exist as a Jewish State,” Trump told the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Trump also questioned the role of the United Nations in the peace process, saying any attempt by the international body to impose a Middle East agreement would be a disaster.