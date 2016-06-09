Trump condemns Tel Aviv shootings, denounces Hamas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday condemned a Palestinian gun attack in Tel Aviv in which four Israelis were killed, and criticized Hamas’ praise of the attackers.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the outrageous terrorist shootings that took the lives of at least four innocent civilians and wounded at least twenty others in Tel Aviv yesterday,” Trump said in a Facebook post.

Trump said that while the investigation into the attack is ongoing, it was “despicable” that Palestinian militant group Hamas had called the attackers heroes.

“The American people stand strong with the people of Israel, who have suffered far too long from terrorism. Israel’s security is a matter of paramount importance to me and the American people,” he said.