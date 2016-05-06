Former presidential rival Jeb Bush says he will not vote for Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Friday he would not vote for either the party’s presumptive nominee Donald Trump or the Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in the November election.
“In November, I will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but I will support principled conservatives at the state and federal levels, just as I have done my entire life,” Bush, a former Florida governor, said in a Facebook post.
