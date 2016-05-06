FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former presidential rival Jeb Bush says he will not vote for Trump
May 6, 2016 / 8:32 PM / a year ago

Former presidential rival Jeb Bush says he will not vote for Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Friday he would not vote for either the party’s presumptive nominee Donald Trump or the Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in the November election.

“In November, I will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but I will support principled conservatives at the state and federal levels, just as I have done my entire life,” Bush, a former Florida governor, said in a Facebook post.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
