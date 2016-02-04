FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donald Trump's jet makes emergency landing in Tennessee
February 4, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Donald Trump's jet makes emergency landing in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s plane made an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday because of engine trouble, officials said.

The Boeing 757 was flying to Little Rock, Arkansas, from New York when it landed at Nashville International Airport. Trump traveled the rest of the way in a small charter aircraft, a campaign spokeswoman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Trump’s plane landed safely at 4:40 p.m. after reporting engine problems. The agency will investigated the incident, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Michael Perry

