Trump to visit Jordan at end of month, after anti-Muslim comments: AP

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to supporters at the start of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December, after he called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump, currently the party’s front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he proposed the ban on Monday.

The AP did not provide a source for its report.