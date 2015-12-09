Trump to visit Jordan at end of month, after anti-Muslim comments: AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December, after he called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump, currently the party’s front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he proposed the ban on Monday.

The AP did not provide a source for its report.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

