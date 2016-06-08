Trump 'disappointed' by Republican criticism of judge comments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was “disappointed and surprised” by the criticism and charges of racism he had received from Republican leaders for comments he made about the Mexican heritage of a federal judge.

“I had just won more votes than anyone in the history of the party, so I was a little bit surprised when they said that,” Trump told Time. “I didn’t think it was necessary. But you know, they have to say what they have to say. I’m a big boy. They have to say what they have to say.”