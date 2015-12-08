Kerry says Trump's comments on Muslims 'not constructive'

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday remarks like those by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump calling for Muslims to be barred from entering the United States are “not constructive” in the struggle against Islamic State militants.

“As I travel around the world, it is clear to me that both our friends and our adversaries watch and listen to the discourse in the United States, and comments such as those that we just heard are not constructive, and that is putting it diplomatically,” Kerry told reporters on the sidelines of a global climate summit in Paris.