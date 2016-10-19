Kremlin says Putin ready to welcome any U.S. candidate keen to mend ties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was ready to welcome any U.S. presidential candidate who wanted to improve relations after Donald Trump said he might visit Russia if he wins next month's election.

"I want to remind you of President Putin's words that he is ready to welcome any candidates who stand for improving relations and dialogue between our countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Moscow is ready to react positively to any attempt for dialogue."