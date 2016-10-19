FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kremlin says Putin ready to welcome any U.S. candidate keen to mend ties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 19, 2016 / 10:44 AM / 10 months ago

Kremlin says Putin ready to welcome any U.S. candidate keen to mend ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Business Russia Congress in Moscow, Russia, October 18, 2016.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was ready to welcome any U.S. presidential candidate who wanted to improve relations after Donald Trump said he might visit Russia if he wins next month's election.

"I want to remind you of President Putin's words that he is ready to welcome any candidates who stand for improving relations and dialogue between our countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Moscow is ready to react positively to any attempt for dialogue."

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.