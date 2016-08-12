Ex-Trump staffer sues campaign, alleges gun incident in North Carolina

(Reuters) - A former North Carolina staffer is suing Donald Trump's presidential campaign, saying a top employee in the state working on the Republican's White House bid once pulled a gun on him and that after he reported it, the campaign took no action.

Vincent Bordini, who said he was hired in December 2015 as a software trainer, said Earl Phillip, then Trump's North Carolina state director, pointed a pistol at his kneecap while the two were in a car together in February, according to a lawsuit dated Wednesday and filed in state court.

Bordini said he reported the incident to several Trump campaign officials, including then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, with no result, according to the lawsuit, which was posted online by the New York Daily News. The lawsuit names Phillip and the Trump campaign as defendants.

"Vincent was a passionate Donald J. Trump supporter," the lawsuit said. "He had faith that the Trump campaign would handle the situation internally. But as time went on it became apparent that this not going to happen."

William Harding, a Charlotte-based lawyer for Phillip, called the allegations "preposterous" and said if Bordini's claims were true, there would have been criminal action.

"If someone brandished a weapon on me or assaults me, I'm going to go to the appropriate law enforcement officer," Harding said. Phillip was replaced earlier this month as state director and moved to a diversity coalition for Trump. On Thursday, he resigned from the campaign, Harding said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Bordini also did not immediately respond.

The lawsuit said the gun incident occurred during a trip to South Carolina ahead of that state's primary. Bordini said four other people had similar interactions with Phillip, but the campaign did nothing in response, the lawsuit said.