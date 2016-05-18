Trump: 'most likely' would choose a Supreme Court nominee from list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said that if elected in November he would “most likely” choose a U.S. Supreme Court justice from the list of 11 people he released on Wednesday.
“We are going to choose from, most likely from this list. But at a minimum we will keep people within this general realm,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to be broadcast Wednesday night on Fox News.
