Trump: 'most likely' would choose a Supreme Court nominee from list
Hurricane Harvey
May 18, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Trump: 'most likely' would choose a Supreme Court nominee from list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said that if elected in November he would “most likely” choose a U.S. Supreme Court justice from the list of 11 people he released on Wednesday.

“We are going to choose from, most likely from this list. But at a minimum we will keep people within this general realm,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to be broadcast Wednesday night on Fox News.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

