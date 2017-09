Paul Manafort, senior aide to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, takes the stage to check the podium just before Trump delivered a foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, United States, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for U.S. president, has tapped senior adviser Paul Manafort to be campaign chairman and chief strategist, CNN’s chief Washington correspondent said in a tweet on Thursday.

In his tweet, CNN’s Jake Tapper cited campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks.