a year ago
New Trump campaign manager to push candidate to focus on policy
August 17, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

New Trump campaign manager to push candidate to focus on policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's new campaign manager said on Wednesday she would encourage the Republican presidential nominee to focus on substance and continue delivering policy speeches as he has done in the last week.

"Keep giving these policy speeches, because I tell you ... there's absolutely zero evidence that the voters want this election to be about this content-free cacophony with no substance and no issues," Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with Fox News.

Conway was named to the position on Wednesday by the Trump campaign in a shake-up that also appointed the head of conservative website Breitbart News to the new position of campaign CEO.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by Frances Kerry

