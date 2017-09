U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to talks to the media after a weekly Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, Politico reported on Monday, citing aides on Capitol Hill.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is scheduled to visit Washington on Thursday to meet with House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.