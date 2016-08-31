Mexico says president Pena Nieto to meet Trump on Wednesday

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives a speech next to Paraguay's President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (not pictured) during an official welcoming ceremony, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for a private meeting on Wednesday, Pena Nieto’s office said via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Mexican presidency said the government had sent an invitation to both Trump and Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton for talks and that Trump’s team had accepted.

A spokesman for the Mexican presidency said the meeting would be in Mexico and that details of the encounter were still being worked out.