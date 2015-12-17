Minnesota capital's city council condemns Trump immigration stance

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.
The council voted 6-1 for the resolution which said the city “condemns anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, and anti-immigrant speech from presidential candidate Donald Trump and others.”
Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States following the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California by a Muslim couple.
One member voted against the resolution on free speech grounds.
