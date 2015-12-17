FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota capital's city council condemns Trump immigration stance
December 17, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota capital's city council condemns Trump immigration stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

The council voted 6-1 for the resolution which said the city “condemns anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, and anti-immigrant speech from presidential candidate Donald Trump and others.”

Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States following the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California by a Muslim couple.

One member voted against the resolution on free speech grounds.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

