FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House members defend NATO, in rebuke to Trump
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 18, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

House members defend NATO, in rebuke to Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO and U.S. flags flutter as U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter flies over the military air base in Siauliai, Lithuania, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution reaffirming American support for NATO on Wednesday, in a rebuke of criticism of the alliance by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The resolution introduced by Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat John Delaney says that the North American Treaty Organization is central to the national security interest of the United States.

Campaigning for president, Trump has said the 67-year-old alliance is obsolete and costs the United States too much, and that European nations should look after their own defense.

“The world is safer with an engaged America, and I firmly believe our participation in NATO greatly matters to America’s national security,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

Including the two lead sponsors, the resolution was backed by two Republicans and 18 Democrats.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.