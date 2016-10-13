FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times stands by Trump story, rebuts claim of libel
October 13, 2016 / 5:53 PM / 10 months ago

New York Times stands by Trump story, rebuts claim of libel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on stage at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 13, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York Times said on Thursday that it stands by its story about two women who say Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made inappropriate advances, and rebutted claims by a lawyer for Trump that the story is libelous.

"Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself," David McCraw, vice president and assistant general counsel for the newspaper, said in a letter to Trump's lawyer.

If Trump disagrees that the story was libelous, "we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight," McCraw said in the letter.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

