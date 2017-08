Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has long questioned President Barack Obama's U.S. citizenship, on Friday said he believes the president was born in the United States.

"President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period," Trump said at a campaign event.