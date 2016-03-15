Todd Palin in intensive care after snowmobile accident, wife says

Todd Palin, husband of Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, adjusts his helmet before taking part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honour U.S. veterans in Washington, in this file photo taken May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

(Reuters) - Former U.S. vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin on Tuesday said her husband is still in the intensive care unit of an Alaska hospital with multiple injuries, including broken bones and a collapsed lung, two days after a serious snowmobile accident.

Todd Palin, 51, suffered multiple broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and clavicle, as well as knee and leg injuries. He was back in surgery to repair several fractures, Sarah Palin said in a statement on social media on Tuesday.

“Knowing Todd, once he’s cognizant, he’ll probably ask docs to duct tape him up and he’ll call it good,” she said. “He’s tough.”

An attorney for Sarah Palin declined to comment. A representative for the hospital where Todd Palin is said to be receiving treatment could not be reached.

Former U.S. Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin and her husband Todd watch the NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana, in this file photo taken May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith/Files

The accident on Sunday forced Sarah Palin to cut short a campaign trip for Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Palin, who has endorsed Trump, had been scheduled to campaign for him on Monday in The Villages, a central Florida retirement community of more than 100,000 residents which has its own newspaper and radio station.

Florida is one of five states holding nominating contests on Tuesday for the Nov. 8 general election.

Trump campaign officials said Palin, 52, was returning to Alaska to be with her husband and they looked forward to her return to the campaign trail soon.

Sarah Palin was Republican Senator John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election won by Democrat Barack Obama.