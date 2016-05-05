Former Texas Gov. Perry endorses Trump, says open to running mate role: CNN

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry discusses his economic plan at a National Press Club luncheon speech in Washington in this file photo taken on July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and is open to being his running mate, CNN reported on Thursday.

In September, Perry was the first member of the initially crowded Republican field to drop out of the 2016 White House race, following a failed bid in the 2012 race. The longest-serving governor in Texas history had languished near the bottom of the 17-strong Republican presidential pack since entering the current race in June.

Trump is now the last one left and the presumptive Republican nominee.