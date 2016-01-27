Trump will 'definitely not' participate in Thursday Fox debate: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump will “definitely not” participate in Thursday’s Fox News U.S. Republican presidential debate, Trump’s campaign manager told the Washington Post.

“He’s definitely not participating in the Fox News debate,” the Post quoted campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as saying. “His word is his bond.”

He said Trump would remain in Iowa as planned and would instead host a event in the state to raise money for wounded warriors and other veterans groups, the Post reported.

(Writing by Eric Beech)

