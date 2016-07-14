FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump postpones news conference to announce running mate due to France attack
July 14, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Trump postpones news conference to announce running mate due to France attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Twitter he postponed a news conference scheduled for Friday in New York to announce his running mate because of the deadly truck attack in Nice, France.

Trump’s campaign advisers have told Republican officials he has picked Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate, two Republican sources said, but Trump officials said he had not yet made a final decision.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

