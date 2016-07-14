Trump postpones news conference to announce running mate due to France attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Twitter he postponed a news conference scheduled for Friday in New York to announce his running mate because of the deadly truck attack in Nice, France.
Trump’s campaign advisers have told Republican officials he has picked Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate, two Republican sources said, but Trump officials said he had not yet made a final decision.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney