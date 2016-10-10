FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Party chair says no change in relationship with Trump campaign: CNN
October 10, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Republican Party chair says no change in relationship with Trump campaign: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus talks with fellow attendees as he awaits for the start of the debate between Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016.Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus told RNC members in a conference call on Monday that there would be no change in the committee's relationship with Donald Trump's presidential campaign after video surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments about women, CNN reported, citing a RNC source.

"The headline from that call I’m told by a source on it (the RNC committee) is that nothing is changing,” CNN’s Dana Bash said. "He’s saying that nothing is going to change and the Trump campaign and RNC are in full coordination and will continue to be," she added.

