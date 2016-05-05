Trump says he wouldn't bail out Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not bail out Puerto Rico if he were in the White House.

Asked in an interview with CNN what he would do to help the U.S. commonwealth, Trump said “No, I would not bail out Puerto Rico,” saying it had too much debt.

Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank on Monday defaulted on a $422 million debt payment. The government faces $70 billion in debt overall, a 45-percent poverty rate and a shrinking population. It owes another $1.9 billion on July 1 that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla says it cannot pay.