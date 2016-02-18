Trump says pope will wish he was president if Vatican is attacked by Islamic State

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the Sun City Republicans at their gated retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, responding to Pope Francis’ calling him “not Christian” because of his positions on immigration, said on Thursday the pope would have wished Trump was president if Islamic State attacked Vatican.

“If and when the Vatican is attacked by the ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS’s ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president,” Trump said in a speech in South Carolina, using an acronym for the militant group.

