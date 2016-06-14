Trump to meet with House Republicans on July 7

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech about national security in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. June 13, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump will speak with House of Representatives Republicans on July 7 in what would be the first meeting of the party's presumptive presidential nominee with its entire House caucus, Republican aides said on Tuesday.

House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced plans for the meeting in a closed-door gathering of House Republicans on Tuesday, the aides said.

Some House Republicans have publicly criticized Trump's inflammatory comments about Muslims, immigrants and women, saying they risked the party's chances of winning the Nov. 8 election.

Speaker Paul Ryan, who has endorsed the real estate mogul, this month denounced the candidate's criticism of a Mexican-American judge as textbook racism.

On Tuesday, Ryan said banning Muslims from entering the United States is not in the nation's interest, in contrast to Trump's call to limit Muslim immigration.

At the meeting with Trump, members will have a chance to "share their policy priorities, learn about his plans to unite the party; and get details about his plans to move America forward," McMorris Rodgers said, according to an aide.

During his previous visits to Washington, Trump has met with House Republican leaders and a number of lawmakers who support him but not with all members of the caucus.

A Senate Republican aide said there were no schedules yet for Trump to meet with Republican senators.